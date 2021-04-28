Home IPL News David Warner fourth player to reach 10,000 T20 runs David Warner on Wednesday became the fourth player, after Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, and Shoaib Malik to 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. Team Sportstar 28 April, 2021 21:51 IST David Warner brought up his 50th fifty in IPL. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 28 April, 2021 21:51 IST David Warner on Wednesday became the fourth player, after Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, and Shoaib Malik to 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. He reached the landmark with a brace off Lungi Ngidi in the 15th over. CSK vs SRH LIVE Score, Today's IPL 2021 Match Updates: Gaikwad, du Plessis open for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Next over, he brought up his slowest T20 fifty - his 50th fifty in IPL - with a six over midwicket. He was eventually dismissed for 57 off 55. His 106-run partnership with Manish Pandey formed the cornerstone of SRH's batting against the Chennai Super Kings. Warner, who has been with SRH since 2014, had an injury-disrupted Australia season in the lead up to this IPL. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.