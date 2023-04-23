IPL News

KKR vs CSK: David Wiese becomes first Namibia cricketer to feature in IPL

David Wiese became the first cricketer from Namibia to feature in the IPL when he turned out for Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 23 April, 2023 19:49 IST
David Wiese of Kolkata Knight Riders in action.

David Wiese of Kolkata Knight Riders in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

David Wiese became the first cricketer from Namibia to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he turned out for Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Wiese made his IPL debut in 2015 with Royal Challengers Bangalore at a time when he was representing South Africa. In 2015, Wiese played 14 matches, scoring 122 runs at a strike rate of 141.86. while also picking 16 wickets at 8.34 runs an over.

The all-rounder last played in the IPL in 2016, turning out for RCB in just one game. After a hiatus of five years from international cricket, Wiese returned to represent Namibia in 2021. He played both the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups for Namibia. Wiese was bought for his base price of Rs. 1 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2023 auction.

Namibia is the 15th nation to find representation in the IPL after Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Netherlands, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Afghanistan, West Indies and South Africa.

Joshua Little of Gujarat Titans became the first Ireland cricketer to play in the IPL during this season.

