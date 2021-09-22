IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News DC vs SRH Head to Head IPL 2021 phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch IPL 2021 Phase 2 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live: Head to head stats, full squads and streaming information of DC vs SRH, live from Dubai. Team Sportstar 22 September, 2021 14:20 IST Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in a do-or-die contest. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 22 September, 2021 14:20 IST Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will take on Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Wednesday. Here are all important stats and streaming information. DC vs SRH, IPL 2021 Predicted Playing XI LIVE Today's Match: Warner in focus for Williamson's Sunrisers vs Pant' Delhi DC vs SRH Head to HeadSpan: 2013-2021Matches: 19Won: DC - 8, SRH - 11HS (DC) vs SRH: 189LS (PBKS) vs RR: 80HS (SRH) vs DC: 219LS (SRH) vs DC: 116RELATED IPL 2021: Still believe there is a small chance to make the playoffs, says SRH's Williamson IPL 2021: Determined Delhi Capitals faces desperate Sunrisers Hyderabad Where to watch today's match?The IPL 2021 match between DC and SRH will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar. IPL Phase 2 full squadsDelhi Capitals (DC) Team SquadPrithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal PatelSunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Team SquadDavid Warner, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Sherfane Rutherford Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :