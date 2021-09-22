DC vs SRH Head to Head IPL 2021 phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will take on Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Wednesday.

Here are all important stats and streaming information.



DC vs SRH Head to Head

Span: 2013-2021

Matches: 19

Won: DC - 8, SRH - 11

HS (DC) vs SRH: 189

LS (PBKS) vs RR: 80

HS (SRH) vs DC: 219

LS (SRH) vs DC: 116



Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between DC and SRH will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.