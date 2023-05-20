DC vs. CSK IPL stats: Super Kings’ record in Delhi ahead of crucial tie

Qualification contenders Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be roaring to go and secure those crucial two points against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

The second-placed team is tied with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with both teams taking 15 points from 11 games. Coming from a loss in its last home game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), CSK must win if it is to seal a top-two place in the table.

In the reverse fixture at Chennai, the ‘Men in Yellow’ had the upper hand when they sealed a win by 27 runs.

The two sides have faced each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium a total of nine times with CSK having a favourable record at the capital. The four-time champion has won seven out of the nine matches played in Delhi, with the home franchise’s only wins coming in 2012 and 2018.

Although DC is out of the running for the playoffs, it will take confidence from the win in its previous match after defending its first 200+ score and winning by 15 runs against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

This IPL season has been witness to many final ball thrillers and the race for the top four spot will similarly go down to the final league game of the season.

David Warner & Co. were the first side to be eliminated after winning only five of their 13 matches. While low on confidence, they still have match-winners in the side to turn things around and play spoilsport for MS Dhoni and his men from Chennai.