CSK vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Ambati Rayudu unlikely to play against Delhi Capitals DC vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 Match Day, Squad Updates: Chennai Super Kings takes on Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Team Sportstar 25 September, 2020 11:15 IST Ambati Rayudu spearheaded CSK's run chase in the opener against Mumbai Indians. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 25 September, 2020 11:15 IST CSK PREDICTED XIKey to Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) success has been its decision to stick to its tried-and-tested method of turning to experienced campaigners. However, for the 2020 campaign, CSK will be missing Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, both of whom have been regular features in the competition since its inception in 2008. Here's the Predicted Playing XI for CSK's match vs DC in Dubai.1. Shane Watson (Overseas)2. Faf du Plessis (Overseas)3. Murali Vijay4. Ruturaj Gaikwad5. Kedar Jadhav6. M. S. Dhoni (C & Wk)7. Ravindra Jadeja8. Sam Curran (Overseas)9. Piyush Chawla10. Deepak Chahar11. Josh Hazlewood (Overseas)DC PREDICTED XIThe top six of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant and Stoinis is among the strongest Twenty20 (T20) batting units in the IPL. Here's the Predicted XI for DC vs CSK in Dubai.1. Shikhar Dhawan2. Prithvi Shaw3. Shreyas Iyer (C)4. Rishabh Pant (Wk)5. Shimron Hetmyer (Overseas)6. Marcus Stoinis (Overseas)7. Axar Patel8. Amit Mishra9. Sandeep Lamichhane (Overseas)10. Kagiso Rabada (Overseas)11. Ishant Sharma