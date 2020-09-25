CSK vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Ambati Rayudu unlikely to play against Delhi Capitals

CSK PREDICTED XI

Key to Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) success has been its decision to stick to its tried-and-tested method of turning to experienced campaigners. However, for the 2020 campaign, CSK will be missing Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, both of whom have been regular features in the competition since its inception in 2008. Here's the Predicted Playing XI for CSK's match vs DC in Dubai.

1. Shane Watson (Overseas)

2. Faf du Plessis (Overseas)

3. Murali Vijay

4. Ruturaj Gaikwad

5. Kedar Jadhav

6. M. S. Dhoni (C & Wk)

7. Ravindra Jadeja

8. Sam Curran (Overseas)

9. Piyush Chawla

10. Deepak Chahar

11. Josh Hazlewood (Overseas)

DC PREDICTED XI

The top six of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant and Stoinis is among the strongest Twenty20 (T20) batting units in the IPL. Here's the Predicted XI for DC vs CSK in Dubai.

1. Shikhar Dhawan

2. Prithvi Shaw

3. Shreyas Iyer (C)

4. Rishabh Pant (Wk)

5. Shimron Hetmyer (Overseas)

6. Marcus Stoinis (Overseas)

7. Axar Patel

8. Amit Mishra

9. Sandeep Lamichhane (Overseas)

10. Kagiso Rabada (Overseas)

11. Ishant Sharma