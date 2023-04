DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023 fantasy picks: Playing XI, Impact Player, Delhi vs Kolkata squads today

Delhi Capitals will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the 28th match of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

Here is a look at the predicted XIs with the Impact Player rule also enabling teams to carry two teamsheets for the toss.

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI (batting first): David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje,

Delhi Capitals predicted XI (bowling first): David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman.

DC Impact Player options: Prithvi Shaw, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Phil Salt, Sarfaraz Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

KKR Predicted XI (batting first): Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer , Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR Predicted XI (bowling first): Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma.

KKR Impact Player options: Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anukul Roy.

DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction Wicketkeeper: N Jagadeesan Batters: David Warner, Nitish Rana (vc), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Manish Pandey All-rounders: Axar Patel (c), Andre Russell Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy Team Composition: DC 5:6 KKR | Credits Left: 10

DC vs KKR squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Abishek Porel(w), Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, David Wiese, Tim Southee, Jason Roy, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai