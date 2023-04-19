IPL News

Delhi Capitals desperate for win against wobbly Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals is drawing strength from the fact that a team can afford six losses and still qualify provided it wins eight times.

Rakesh Rao
NEW DELHI 19 April, 2023 20:19 IST
NEW DELHI 19 April, 2023 20:19 IST
As things stand for the Capitals - five losses in as many matches - winning eight out of the remaining nine matches looks highly improbable. 

As things stand for the Capitals - five losses in as many matches - winning eight out of the remaining nine matches looks highly improbable.  | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Delhi Capitals is drawing strength from the fact that a team can afford six losses and still qualify provided it wins eight times.

In a 10-team league, where each team plays 14 matches, the minimum cut-off to qualify for the playoff is 16 points. Delhi Capitals is drawing strength from the fact that a team can afford six losses and still qualify provided it wins eight times.

As things stand for the Capitals - five losses in as many matches - winning eight out of the remaining nine matches looks highly improbable. On Thursday, the Capitals will be desperate to open their account by handing out Kolkata Knight Riders a third successive defeat this season.

For KKR, after Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in the final over to script the most-talked-about victory of this year’s IPL, nothing went right against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. Placed seventh with four points from five matches, KKR needs to feel better by stretching the Capitals’ string of defeats.

Facing an uphill task of staying in contention for the playoffs, the Capitals have to tick too many boxes to get out of the cellar. Off-form Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh are required to fire before it is too late. After all, for Marsh’s all-round capabilities, Capitals bid Rs. 6.50 crore. Another huge disappointment is Khaleel Ahmad, who was bought for Rs. 5.25 crore!

Also Read
PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore, looking to break inconsistency, takes on Punjab Kings

In the last match, where the Capitals bowlers kept Royal Challengers to 174, the side lost four wickets in the PowerPlay of its chase. The consistent late-order contributions have made amends for the inconsistency of the top-order but are not enough to change the result.

Among the bowlers, left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman has proved too expensive to be of any support to Anrich Nortje. The spin of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav has been fairly effective. However, the bowlers have conceded too many big hits during the PowerPlay and the last five overs.

KKR, clearly a more balanced side, has fewer concerns. Despite the luxury of seven bowling options, the poor economy rates of Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur need attention. No wonder Mumbai Indians exposed the lack of bite in the KKR’s bowling. On the brighter side, Venkatesh Iyer’s return with a century augurs well for the team. Overall, KKR has the edge.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

WATCH: LSG vs SRH match highlights and analysis in five minutes

IPL 2023: Vyshak Vijaykumar thrilled about three-wicket haul on debut for RCB

Slide shows

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

RCB vs LSG Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pulls off one-wicket win after heart-stopping last-ball drama

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us