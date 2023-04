Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live IPL coverage between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Stay tuned as we get you all the latest updates.

KKR Impact Player Options Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anukul Roy. KKR Predicted XI (bowling first): Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma. KKR Predicted XI (batting first) Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer , Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy DC Impact Player Options Prithvi Shaw, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Phil Salt, Sarfaraz Khan. Delhi Capitals predicted XI (bowling first) David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman. Delhi Capitals Predicted XI (batting first) David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje. Delhi Capitals desperate for a win against wobbly Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals desperate for win against wobbly Kolkata Knight Riders On Thursday, the Capitals will be desperate to open their account by handing out Kolkata Knight Riders a third successive defeat this season.