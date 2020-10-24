IPL 2020, KKR vs DC Match 42 Live: Kolkata vs Delhi Predicted Playing 11 today, Head-to-Head Record, Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table

Hello and welcome to Match 42 of IPL 2020 in UAE. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Head-to-head: (24 matches - KKR 13 | DC 11)

The two teams have faced each other 24 times in the IPL so far, and KKR holds a 13-11 head-to-head win/loss record over DC.

READ | This year hasn't been ours, says Dhoni after MI registers 10-wicket win over CSK

Last IPL meeting:

DC (228/4 in 20 overs) beat KKR (210/8 in 20 overs) by 18 runs.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Sharjah on October 3, Saturday. Delhi beat Kolkata by 18 runs in the United Arab Emirates on the back of captain Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 38-ball 88 and Prithvi Shaw's half-century. Capitals bowler Anrich Nortje had taken a three-wicket haul against Knight Riders back then.

WATCH EPISODE 4 OF OUR NEWEST SERIES T20 TIME FEATURING MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE





Position on the Points Table:

DC currently occupies the second position in the 2020 IPL points table with 14 points from ten outings, which include seven wins and three losses. Meanwhile, KKR is placed fourth in the standings with 10 points, having won five games and lost five.

IPL Points Table

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians 10 7 3 14 +1.448 Delhi Capitals 10 7 3 14 +0.774 Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 7 3 14 +0.182 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 5 5 10 -0.828 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 4 6 8 +0.092 Kings XI Punjab 10 4 6 8 -0.177 Rajasthan Royals 11 4 7 8 -0.620 Chennai Super Kings 11 3 8 6 -0.733

IPL 2020, DC vs KKR Today Match Toss Live Updates: Will coin flip favour Eoin Morgan or Shreyas Iyer

PREDICTED PLAYING XI

1. Shikhar Dhawan

2. Prithvi Shaw

3. Shreyas Iyer (C)

4. Rishabh Pant (Wk)

5. Shimron Hetmyer (Overseas)

6. Marcus Stoinis (Overseas)

7. Axar Patel

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

9. Anrich Nortje (Overseas)

10. Kagiso Rabada (Overseas)

11. Tushar Deshpande

IPL 2020, DC vs KKR: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

The signing of Englishman Tom Banton for the No. 3 position could prove to be the difference for KKR this season.

1. Sunil Narine (Overseas)

2. Shubman Gill

3. Eoin Morgan (C & Overseas)

4. Nitish Rana

5. Dinesh Karthik

6. Rahul Tripathi

7. Andre Russell (Overseas)

8. Pat Cummins (Overseas)

9. Kuldeep Yadav

10. Prasidh Krishna

11. Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Complete Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

LISTEN IN | In E05 of this IPL special podcast, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally discuss reports of Sunil Narine's suspected bowling action, slow wickets pressing the brakes on the run flood in the UAE and the upcoming Women's T20 Challenger.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

KKR - The franchise has two victories from its last five games (2:3)

DC - The team has three wins from its last five matches (3:2)

Overall, KKR has won the IPL two times, while Delhi is yet to make an appearance in the final.

THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM KKR & DC)

Most runs

1) Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 465

2) Shreyas Iyer (DC) - 335

3) Shubman Gill (KKR) - 312

4) Eoin Morgan (KKR) - 278

5) Marcus Stoinis (DC) - 226

Most Wickets

1) Kagiso Rabada (DC) - 21

2) Anrich Nortje (DC) - 12

3) Shivam Mavi (KKR) - 7

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in Indian Premier League 2020:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 540 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 21 wickets

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2020 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals LIVE?



The Indian Premier League match KKR and DC will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Hotstar app or website exclusively for VIP and Premium users.