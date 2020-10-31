IPL 2020: DC vs MI- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 51 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadum in the UAE on Saturday.

Head-to-head: (25 matches - DC 12 | MI 13)

The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far, and MI has dominated the fixture by winning it 13 times.

Last IPL meeting:

MI (165/5 in 19.4 overs) beat DC (162/4 in 20 overs) by 5 wickets.

Earlier this season, the sides squared off in Abu Dhabi on October 11, Sunday. The Mumbai-based outfit defeated the Delhi-based outfit by 5 wickets. Batting first, Delhi could only manage to score 162, courtesy Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 69. In response, fifties from Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav helped Mumbai get over the line by five wickets and with two balls to spare.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

DC- Delhi has experienced a sudden slump in form and heads into this contest on a three-match losing streak. (2:3)

MI- Mumbai has undergone a mixed bag of form as it has only won three of its last five matches. (3:2)

Current position in the table:

DC (3rd): Delhi currently holds the third position in the points table after bagging 14 points from 12 matches. The side has won seven matches and lost give.

MI (1st): After eight wins and four losses from 12 matches, Mumbai currently sits at the top of the points table with 16 points.

Top performers so far-DC :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers Shikhar Dhawan (471) Kagiso Rabada (23) Shreyas Iyer (389) Anrich Nortje (15) Rishabh Pant (253) R. Ashwin (9)

Top performers so far-MI :