DC vs MI head-to-head in IPL: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians stats, most runs, wickets

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Mumbai and Delhi are ninth and 10th, respectively, on the points table and one of the teams will get its first win of the season.

DC VS MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 32 Delhi Capitals won: 15 Mumbai Indians won: 17 Last result: Mumbai Indians won by five wickets (Wankhede; 2022) Last five results: DC won - 3; MI won - 2

DC VS MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN DELHI Matches played: 10 Delhi Capitals won: 6 Mumbai Indians won: 4 Last result: Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs (2019) Last five results: DC won - 4; MI won - 1

DC OVERALL RECORD IN IPL IN DELHI Matches played: 71 Won: 31 (includes one win in Super Over) Lost: 39 No Result: 1 Last result: Lost to Gujarat Titans by six wickets (April 2023) Last five results: Won - 3; Lost - 2

MOST RUNS IN DC VS MI MATCHES IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Rohit Sharma (MI) 25 727 31.60 127.76 74* Ishan Kishan (MI) 9 392 78.40 151.93 81* Virender Sehwag (DC) 10 375 41.66 156.90 95*

MOST WICKETS IN DC VS MI MATCHES IN IPL