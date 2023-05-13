DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Dream 11 Prediction: Playing XI updates, Impact Player picks, Delhi vs Punjab squads for today

Last-placed Dehi Capitals takes on eighth-placed Punjab Kings in match 59 of the Indian Pemier League on Saturday.

Here is a look at the probable predicted XIs with the new Impact Player rule also enabling the opportunity for teams to carry two teamsheets for the toss.

DC Predicted XI (batting first): David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje,

DC predicted XI (bowling first): David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma

DC Impact Player options: Prithvi Shaw, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan.

PBKS Predicted XI (batting first): Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS Predicted XI (bowling first): Shikhar Dhawan, Matthew Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis/Kagiso Rabada.

PBKS Impact Player options: Atharva Taide, Matt Short, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Harpeet Bhatia