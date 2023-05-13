DC vs PBKS head-to-head in IPL: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings overall stats and numbers; most runs, wickets

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will face off in an IPL 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Both teams are in the bottom half of the points table, with Capitals languishing in 10th position and Kings struggling in the eighth spot. The battle should be intriguing given that both teams are level, with 15 wins each, in the head-to-head record.

DC VS PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 30 Delhi Capitals won: 15 Punjab Kings won: 15 Last result: Delhi Capitals won by 17 runs (DY Patil Stadium; 2022) Last five results: DC won - 4; PBKS won - 1

Delhi Capitals hasn’t enjoyed a distinct home advantage against Punjab Kings at home, having lost five out of 11 games played between the teams at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, the home side will be buoyed by the four wins it has in the last five matches against Punjab Kings at the venue.

DC VS PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT DELHI Matches played: 11 Delhi Capitals won: 6 Punjab Kings won: 5 Last result: Delhi Capitals won by five wickets (2019) Last five results: DC won - 4; PBKS won - 1

The Arun Jaitley Stadium is a far cry from being a fortress for Delhi Capitals as the home side has lost more matches than it has won at the venue in the IPL. The script has been similar in 2023, with Capitals winning just two of their five home games so far in the tournament.

DC OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT DELHI Matches played: 75 Won: 32 Lost: 41 Win%: Last result: Beat RCB by seven wickets (May 2023) Last five results: Won - 2; Lost - 3

The Arun Jaitley Stadium hasn’t been a high-scoring venue this season as no team has breached the 200-run mark yet. Sunrisers Hyderabad came closest when it posted 197 for six in the first innings. Chasing teams have been more successful here as four targets have been gunned down in five matches.

IPL 2023 STATS AT ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM, DELHI Matches played: 5 Team batting first won: 1 Team batting second won: 4 Average first innings total: 168 Highest successful chase: 182

MOST RUNS IN DC VS PBKS IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Mayank Agarwal (DC, PBKS) 14 450 37.50 143.31 99* Shikhar Dhawan (DC, PBKS) 10 389 48.62 150.19 106* Virender Sehwag (DC, PBKS) 14 330 27.50 148.64 77

MOST WICKETS IN DC VS PBKS IN IPL