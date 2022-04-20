DC vs PBKS live score, IPL 2022: Another Delhi Capitals overseas player tests positive for Covid-19, final call on match likely at 6PM IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

UPDATE: A second overseas player in the Delhi Capitals camp has tested positive for Covid-19. As of now match is on. Decision expected around 6 PM.

PREVIEW

Delhi Capitals has had a topsy-turvy campaign so far in the Indian Premier League. The franchise has also been dealing with a lot of uncertainty following the coronavirus cases in their contingent.

Due to the COVID-19 surge in the camp, Wednesday night’s match was shifted from Pune to the Brabourne Stadium with a little over 24 hours before the toss. The Capitals will be happy to return to Brabourne as both their wins in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League were registered at this venue.

Ever since losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, the Capitals players - barring Mitchell Marsh, who is hospitalised as a precautionary measure after contracting COVID-19 - were confined to their rooms for the larger part of the day. A group of players trained at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex facility in the evening. It must have helped the Capitals zero in on not only Marsh’s replacement for the crucial game but also the chalk out its strategy for the misfiring batting order.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will hope Mayank Agarwal returns to the park. He hurt his ankle and it remains to be seen if he is cleared by the medical team. The team felt his absence during the loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Placed in the mid-table with three wins and as many losses, the Kings will be looking forward to their batters to lend the much-needed support to the in-form Liam Livingstone. They will also expect Kagiso Rababa to lead the pace attack.