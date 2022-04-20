IPL News DC vs PBKS live score, IPL 2022: Another Delhi Capitals overseas player tests positive for Covid-19, final call on match likely at 6PM IST PBKS vs DC Live Score, Tata IPL 2022: Get the live IPL score updates between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals from Brabourne Stadium. SCORES× Team Sportstar Last Updated: 20 April, 2022 17:43 IST Delhi takes on Punjab in the 32rd match of IPL 2022. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 20 April, 2022 17:43 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.UPDATE: A second overseas player in the Delhi Capitals camp has tested positive for Covid-19. As of now match is on. Decision expected around 6 PM.PREVIEWDelhi Capitals has had a topsy-turvy campaign so far in the Indian Premier League. The franchise has also been dealing with a lot of uncertainty following the coronavirus cases in their contingent.Due to the COVID-19 surge in the camp, Wednesday night’s match was shifted from Pune to the Brabourne Stadium with a little over 24 hours before the toss. The Capitals will be happy to return to Brabourne as both their wins in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League were registered at this venue.READ| Dale Steyn on Umran Malik: He will play international cricket soon Ever since losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, the Capitals players - barring Mitchell Marsh, who is hospitalised as a precautionary measure after contracting COVID-19 - were confined to their rooms for the larger part of the day. A group of players trained at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex facility in the evening. It must have helped the Capitals zero in on not only Marsh’s replacement for the crucial game but also the chalk out its strategy for the misfiring batting order.READ| Umesh Yadav: Shreyas Iyer has been the best captain for me Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will hope Mayank Agarwal returns to the park. He hurt his ankle and it remains to be seen if he is cleared by the medical team. The team felt his absence during the loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.Placed in the mid-table with three wins and as many losses, the Kings will be looking forward to their batters to lend the much-needed support to the in-form Liam Livingstone. They will also expect Kagiso Rababa to lead the pace attack.DC vs PBKS FULL SQUADSDelhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky OstwalPunjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny HowellWHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH IPL 2022 - DC vs PBKS LIVE?The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will be aired live on the Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.