Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings from the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Matches played: 30
Delhi Capitals won: 15
Punjab Kings won: 15
Last result: Delhi Capitals won by 17 runs (DY Patil Stadium; 2022)
Last five results: DC won - 4; PBKS won - 1
The first team to go out of the reckoning for a place in the playoffs, Delhi Capitals will look for company when it takes on a struggling Punjab Kings twice in the space of five days in their ‘Northern Derby’.
A win for the Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday will end the Kings’ chances of going beyond the league stage.
So far, Kolkata Knight Riders and Capitals are the ones certain of missing the playoffs after suffering seven losses.
In a 10-team league where each team plays 14 times, a minimum of 16 points is considered enough to be in the top-four bracket.
Though this clash involves two sides from the bottom three of the points table, two players with the most fours in IPL - left-handed openers and rival captains Shikhar Dhawan (748) and David Warner (624) - will be around to add to these numbers.
This season, the Capitals have paid heavily for their inconsistency. The non-availability of Rishabh Pant to the lack of batting form has also hurt the team.
As their campaign heads towards the end, the Capitals will rely on four overseas batters at the top of the order and a home-grown bowling unit to stay alive in the race for the playoffs.
But the familiar batting debacle in its previous match – against host Chennai Super Kings – returned to dash their qualifying prospects.
Punjab Kings, too, appears headed for a bottom-half finish on the points table.
Though Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh contributed with the bat, the team expected more from Sam Curran, acquired for a bid of Rs. 18.50 crore.
With just 196 runs and seven wickets to show from 11 matches, the England all-rounder has not proved value for money this season.
Among the bowlers, Arshdeep Singh (16 wickets from 11 matches) has had a mixed season.
Despite having bowling options like Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone and Rishi Dhawan, the team – after winning the first two matches – has, often, failed to strike big when defending totals.
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.
David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel, Priyam Garg.