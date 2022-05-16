Delhi Capitals beats Punjab Kings by 17 runs, stays on course for IPL 2022 playoffs qualification

Mitchell Marsh arrived late, contracted COVID-19 and was forced to miss a few games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season.

However, the Australian has started to make up for lost time, becoming Mr. Dependable for Delhi Capitals in the top-order.

After an impressive show against Rajasthan Royals in the previous outing, Marsh’s 63 (48b, 4x4, 3x6) guided Rishabh Pant’s men to 159 for seven and eventually paved the way for the team's 17-run win at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

The victory also brightened Capitals’ playoff chances.

Expectations were high from a star-studded Punjab Kings batting line-up, but the target proved too steep for Kings despite a 41-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Jitesh Sharma (44, 34b, 3x4, 2x6) and Rahul Chahar, who remained unbeaten on 25.

With Shardul Thakur claiming four wickets (four for 36), Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel picking up two wickets each, Punjab witnessed a middle-order collapse, despite openers Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan putting up 38 runs inside the first four overs.

After Bairstow fell to Anrich Nortje, Dhawan tried forging a partnership with Bhanuka Rajapaksha, but Shardul dismissed both in a span of three deliveries as Punjab Kings struggled at 54 for three in six overs. Axar and Kuldeep tightened the noose further by dismissing captain Mayank Agarwal and the big-hitting Liam Livingstone cheaply.

Earlier, Livingstone (three for 27) picked up three wickets, however, Marsh’s efforts helped Capitals put up a competitive total. Opting to bowl, Kings started the proceedings with Livingstone and the England all-rounder struck in the first delivery, dismissing the in-form David Warner.

Marsh rebuilt Capitals' innings, forging a 51-run stand with Sarfaraz Khan. While the former held fort at one end, the latter went after the Kings attack, hitting Harpreet Brar for a six and two fours in the third over. He was gearing for more before falling to Arshdeep Singh in the penultimate ball of the fifth over.

Off the next delivery — a sharp bouncer — Lalit Yadav was caught by Bairstow in the deep. However, the Kings players’ joy was short-lived as Arshdeep had overstepped. Lalit made the most of the reprieve to score 24 before falling to the same bowler in the 11th over.

Despite the middle-order failing to show intent, Marsh propelled Capitals to a challenging total, which proved to be enough in the end.