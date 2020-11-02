IPL 2020 News IPL 2020, DC vs RCB Match 55 Updates: Shreyas Iyer's Delhi vs Virat Kohli's Bangalore Predicted Playing 11 Dream 11 Today Match, Head-to-Head Record, Playoff race, Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table IPL 2020, DC vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, Dream 11 Match Day Team Squad Updates: A look at the Predicted XI and today's players list of Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 02 November, 2020 12:15 IST Virat Kohli's Bangalore must win against Delhi Capitals to book a playoff berth. - IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 02 November, 2020 12:15 IST Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 55 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. For early leaders Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the business end of the round-robin stage was to be used to smoothen a few rough edges. Instead, the two go into Monday’s match in Abu Dhabi with their very survival in question.The PreviewThe winner will rise to 16 points and be guaranteed a top-two finish, which ensures two chances to get to the final. The loser can still progress to the playoffs, but needs to avoid a heavy defeat so that the net run rate doesn’t fall below that of fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings in IST, upcoming games, teams and venues IPL 2020 playoffs race explained Live Updates: How can RCB, DC, SRH, KKR qualify for last four IPL 2020 Points Table TodayTEAMSPWLPointsNRRMumbai Indians (Q)139418+1.296Royal Challengers Bangalore137614-0.145Delhi Capitals137614-0.159Kolkata Knight Riders147714-0.214Sunrisers Hyderabad136712+0.555Kings XI Punjab146812-0.162Chennai Super Kings (X)146812-0.455Rajasthan Royals (X)146812-0.569 IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder LIVE: KL Rahul remains top after CSK vs KXIP, Gill third Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI1. Aaron Finch (Overseas)2. Devdutt Padikkal3. Virat Kohli (C)4. A. B. de Villiers (Overseas/Wk)5. Shivam Dube6. Moeen Ali (Overseas)7. Chris Morris (Overseas)8. Washington Sundar9. Yuzvendra Chahal10. Umesh Yadav11. Navdeep SainiIPL 2020: DC vs RCB- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for Delhi Capitals Predicted XI1. Shikhar Dhawan2. Prithvi Shaw3. Shreyas Iyer (C)4. Rishabh Pant (Wk)5. Shimron Hetmyer (Overseas)6. Marcus Stoinis (Overseas)7. Axar Patel8. Ravichandran Ashwin9. Sandeep Lamichhane (Overseas)10. Kagiso Rabada (Overseas)11. Ishant Sharma Current position in the table:RCB (2nd): Bangalore currently holds the second position in the points table after bagging 14 points from 13 matches. The side has won seven matches and lost six.DC (3rd): After seven wins and six losses from 13 matches, Delhi is currently third on the points table with 14 points. IPL 2020 Purple Cap Live Updates: MI's Bumrah on top, Archer moves third Squads:Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz AhmedDelhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit YadavMatch DetailsMatch No. 55: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers BangaloreVenue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu DhabiDate: November 2, MondayTime: 7.30pm