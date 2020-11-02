IPL 2020, DC vs RCB Match 55 Updates: Shreyas Iyer's Delhi vs Virat Kohli's Bangalore Predicted Playing 11 Dream 11 Today Match, Head-to-Head Record, Playoff race, Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table

Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 55 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

For early leaders Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the business end of the round-robin stage was to be used to smoothen a few rough edges. Instead, the two go into Monday’s match in Abu Dhabi with their very survival in question.

The Preview

The winner will rise to 16 points and be guaranteed a top-two finish, which ensures two chances to get to the final. The loser can still progress to the playoffs, but needs to avoid a heavy defeat so that the net run rate doesn’t fall below that of fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians (Q) 13 9 4 18 +1.296 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 7 6 14 -0.145 Delhi Capitals 13 7 6 14 -0.159 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 7 7 14 -0.214 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 6 7 12 +0.555 Kings XI Punjab 14 6 8 12 -0.162 Chennai Super Kings (X) 14 6 8 12 -0.455 Rajasthan Royals (X) 14 6 8 12 -0.569

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI

1. Aaron Finch (Overseas)

2. Devdutt Padikkal

3. Virat Kohli (C)

4. A. B. de Villiers (Overseas/Wk)

5. Shivam Dube

6. Moeen Ali (Overseas)

7. Chris Morris (Overseas)

8. Washington Sundar

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

10. Umesh Yadav

11. Navdeep Saini

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

1. Shikhar Dhawan

2. Prithvi Shaw

3. Shreyas Iyer (C)

4. Rishabh Pant (Wk)

5. Shimron Hetmyer (Overseas)

6. Marcus Stoinis (Overseas)

7. Axar Patel

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

9. Sandeep Lamichhane (Overseas)

10. Kagiso Rabada (Overseas)

11. Ishant Sharma

Current position in the table:

RCB (2nd): Bangalore currently holds the second position in the points table after bagging 14 points from 13 matches. The side has won seven matches and lost six.

DC (3rd): After seven wins and six losses from 13 matches, Delhi is currently third on the points table with 14 points.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

Match Details

Match No. 55: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date: November 2, Monday

Time: 7.30pm