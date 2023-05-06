DC vs RCB Toss Updates, Live IPL 2023: Who will win coin flip - Warner or du Plessis?

Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2023 fixture at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Saturday.

David Warner has won six coin tosses this season and the Capitals have gone on to win just three of those games. RCB has recorded five wins in coin flips and has won only two of those.

Here are the toss results for both teams this season:

DC TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by nine runs (Delhi) ⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by five runs (Ahmedabad)

RCB TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023