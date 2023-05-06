IPL News

DC vs RCB Toss Updates, Live IPL 2023: Who will win coin flip - Warner or du Plessis?

DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: Check the toss updates from the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match in Delhi.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 06 May, 2023 15:54 IST
Delhi Capitals captain David Warner before the DC vs RCB match.

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner before the DC vs RCB match. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2023 fixture at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Saturday.

David Warner has won six coin tosses this season and the Capitals have gone on to win just three of those games. RCB has recorded five wins in coin flips and has won only two of those.

Here are the toss results for both teams this season:

DC TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 50 runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 57 runs (Guwahati)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 23 runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by four wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, opyed to bat - Won by seven runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by nine runs (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by five runs (Ahmedabad)

RCB TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by eight wickets (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 81 runs (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by one wicket (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 23 runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by eight runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 24 runs (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by seven runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 21 runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by 18 runs (Lucknow)

