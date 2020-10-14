Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020, DC vs RR: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for IPL 2020 Live Updates: DC vs RR, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off in the 30th game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 14 October, 2020 06:37 IST Shreyas Iyer-led DC (2nd - 10 points) and Steve Smith's RR (7th - 6 points) square off in the 2020 Indian Premier League on Wednesday. - IPL sportzpics Team Sportstar 14 October, 2020 06:37 IST The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday.Earlier in IPL 2020, DC beat RR by 46 runs after posting 184/8 in Sharjah. Shimron Hetmyer's 24-ball 45 and Kagiso Rabada's three-wicket haul had guided the Capitals to the victory.DC (184/8 in 20 overs) defeated RR (138/10 in 19.4 overs) by 46 runs.The two teams have faced each other 21 times in the IPL so far, with Rajasthan holding an 11-10 head-to-head win/loss record over Delhi.Head-to-head: (21 matches- DC 10 | RR 11)WATCH | SRH vs CSK, IPL 2020 highlights: Jadeja, Curran help Super Kings beat Sunrisers by 20 runs The Capitals currently occupy the second position in the 2020 IPL points table with 10 points from seven outings, which include five wins and two losses. Meanwhile, the Royals are placed seventh in the standings with six points, having won three games and lost four.IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)DC - The team has three wins in its last five matches (3:2)RR - The franchise has just one victory from its last five games (1:4)Overall, the RR has won the IPL trophy once during the inaugural season, while DC is the only active IPL team to have never made the tournament's final.THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM RR & DC)Most runs1) Shreyas Iyer (DC) - 2452) Sanju Samson (RR) - 2023) Prithvi Shaw (DC) - 202Most Wickets1) Kagiso Rabada (DC) - 172) Jofra Archer (RR) - 93) Anrich Nortje (DC) - 8 Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos