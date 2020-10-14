IPL 2020, DC vs RR: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday.

Earlier in IPL 2020, DC beat RR by 46 runs after posting 184/8 in Sharjah. Shimron Hetmyer's 24-ball 45 and Kagiso Rabada's three-wicket haul had guided the Capitals to the victory.

DC (184/8 in 20 overs) defeated RR (138/10 in 19.4 overs) by 46 runs.

The two teams have faced each other 21 times in the IPL so far, with Rajasthan holding an 11-10 head-to-head win/loss record over Delhi.

Head-to-head: (21 matches- DC 10 | RR 11)

The Capitals currently occupy the second position in the 2020 IPL points table with 10 points from seven outings, which include five wins and two losses. Meanwhile, the Royals are placed seventh in the standings with six points, having won three games and lost four.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

DC - The team has three wins in its last five matches (3:2)

RR - The franchise has just one victory from its last five games (1:4)

Overall, the RR has won the IPL trophy once during the inaugural season, while DC is the only active IPL team to have never made the tournament's final.

THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM RR & DC)

Most runs

1) Shreyas Iyer (DC) - 245

2) Sanju Samson (RR) - 202

3) Prithvi Shaw (DC) - 202

Most Wickets

1) Kagiso Rabada (DC) - 17

2) Jofra Archer (RR) - 9

3) Anrich Nortje (DC) - 8