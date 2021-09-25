IPL News IPL 2021, DC vs RR Live Score: Pant's Delhi Capitals faces Samson's Rajasthan Royals, toss at 3:00 PM IST RR vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Catch the IPL live score updates between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 25 September, 2021 13:33 IST Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will hope to get one past Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals. - The Hindu Team Sportstar Last Updated: 25 September, 2021 13:33 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.PREVIEW A win away from the playoffs, Delhi Capitals will look to achieve its primary objective at the expense of Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.Fresh from snatching a dramatic last-over victory from Punjab Kings, even RR has reasons to be hopeful of repeating the dose it handed out to DC in Mumbai in the first phase of the competition. A win will get RR back into the top-four bracket.DC, the clear favourite, has only complacency to guard against. With an Indian top-order and a pair of South African speedsters ready to fire, DC looks good to start well — whether batting or bowling.The team can afford to give all-rounder Marcus Stoinis a much-needed rest after he left the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a suspected hamstring injury. A trustworthy middle-order and variety in bowling leaves wicketkeeper-captain Rishabh Pant in much better mind space than his counterpart, Sanju Samson.Dealt a setback by the quartet of withdrawn players — Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Andrew Tye — RR has to hit the ground running. There is not much time for its fresh imports to settle down.Sanju’s form holds the key for RR. After his 119 on captaincy debut, he has not done much of note this season. How he shows up against DC’s quality bowling will be interesting to watch.The contest in the afternoon is sure to test the preparedness of the players in warmer conditions.FULL SQUADS:Team RR Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Tabraiz Shamsi, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kuldip Yadav, Akash SinghTeam DC Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal PatelWhen: Saturday, September 25, 2021 What time does the IPL 2021 Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals start?The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals begins at 3:30 PM IST.WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2021 - RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs DELHI CAPITALS LIVE?IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates of IPL 2021 on https://sportstar.thehindu.com/