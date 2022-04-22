DC vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2022: Playing XI, toss soon; Dream11 prediction, Rajasthan vs Delhi squads, stats

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2022 Match 34 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you the updates as action unfurls at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

5:00PM IST: Kuldeep Yadav in IPL 2019-2021: 14 matches, five wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav in IPL 2022 so far: 13 wickets from five matches.

Here's a read on the chinaman's sensational return to form: IPL 2022: Decoding the renaissance of Kuldeep Yadav

4:40PM IST: DC vs RR - Head-to-head stats

Total matches played - 24

Rajasthan won - 12

Delhi won - 12 Highest Score (RR): 201/6 Lowest Score (RR): 115/9 Highest Score (DC): 196/6 Lowest Score (DC): 87/10 Last 5 matches: RR 1-4 DC Last H2H: DC won by 33 runs, DC 6/154 (20) - 6/121 (20)) RR

MATCH PREVIEW

Rajasthan Royals has proven that it possibly has the most versatile bowling attack in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. Delhi Capitals, in its last outing, gave a glimpse of how its opening partnership can turn out to be a game-changer for the team.

The mini-battle between the Royals quartet of Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal versus the Capitals openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw could prove to be the decisive factor when both the teams square off against each at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Not to forget the sublime form of Royals batter Jos Buttler who has registered two centuries in this season.

Due to the COVID-19 cases in the Capitals camp over the last week, the game moved to Mumbai from Pune. And the Capitals will be keen on carrying the momentum it gained from mauling Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

The Royals will expect Ashwin to showcase his artistry against left-handed batters by restricting Warner, especially in the powerplay. Boult will be the biggest threat for Shaw, with the Kiwi having dismissed the Indian batter thrice in five innings in the T20s.

The Capitals will be hoping for its spin twins to contain Buttler and Co. If the England batter digs deep yet again, he will make the job of the fancied bowling line-up much easier.

- Amol Karhadkar





PREDICTED XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

Unavailable players: Mitchell Marsh, Tim Seifert

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, R Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

