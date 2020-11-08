DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Predicted Playing XI Qualifier 2 Fantasy Playing Tips Dream 11 Live Updates Today's IPL Match in Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST Orange Cap Purple Cap Points Table: Iyer's Delhi vs Warner's Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday at 7:30 PM IST.

Preview

Delhi Capitals will need to regroup quickly from the crushing defeat to Mumbai Indians as the red-hot Sunrisers Hyderabad come calling in Sunday’s second qualifier at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

DC vs SRH head to head, IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 Updates: Playoffs record, players to watch out for

The build-up

DC, which appeared to have turned a corner by snapping a four-match losing streak, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, was battered by MI into submission. SRH, on the other hand, is on a four-match winning run and appears hungry for more.

IPL 2020 Playoffs Match Schedule:

DATE & DAY MATCHES TIME (IST) VENUES November 5, Thursday Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Dubai November 6, Friday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi November 8, Sunday Qualifier 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi November 10, Tuesday Final - Mumbai Indians vs Winner of Qualifier 2 7:30 PM Dubai

Here's the Predicted XI for both teams.

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

1. Shikhar Dhawan

2. Prithvi Shaw

3. Shreyas Iyer (C)

4. Rishabh Pant (Wk)

5. Shimron Hetmyer (Overseas)

6. Marcus Stoinis (Overseas)

7. Axar Patel

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

9. Pravin Dubey

10. Kagiso Rabada (Overseas)

11. Anrich Nortje (Overseas)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

1. David Warner (C/Overseas)

2. Jonny Bairstow (Overseas)

3. Wriddhiman Saha (Wk)

4. Manish Pandey

5. Virat Singh

6. Jason Holder (Overseas)

7. Vijay Shankar

8. Rashid Khan (Overseas)

9. T Natarajan

10. Siddarth Kaul

11. Khaleel Ahmed

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 7.30 pm (IST)

When and Where To Watch Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020 - DELHI CAPITALS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD LIVE?

The Eliminator match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Hotstar app.