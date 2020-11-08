IPL 2020 News DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Predicted Playing XI Qualifier 2 Fantasy Playing Tips Dream 11 Live Updates Today's IPL Match in Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST Orange Cap Purple Cap Points Table: Iyer's Delhi vs Warner's Hyderabad DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 Predicted Playing 11 Dream 11 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI, Playing XI, Dream 11, Team combination, Fantasy Playing Tips Team Sportstar Last Updated: 08 November, 2020 12:31 IST Williamson and Holder celebrate after SRH's win over RCB in the Eliminator. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 08 November, 2020 12:31 IST Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday at 7:30 PM IST.PreviewDelhi Capitals will need to regroup quickly from the crushing defeat to Mumbai Indians as the red-hot Sunrisers Hyderabad come calling in Sunday’s second qualifier at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.DC vs SRH head to head, IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 Updates: Playoffs record, players to watch out forThe build-upDC, which appeared to have turned a corner by snapping a four-match losing streak, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, was battered by MI into submission. SRH, on the other hand, is on a four-match winning run and appears hungry for more.IPL 2020 Playoffs Match Schedule:DATE & DAYMATCHESTIME (IST)VENUESNovember 5, ThursdayMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals7:30 PMDubaiNovember 6, FridaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMAbu DhabiNovember 8, SundayQualifier 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals7:30 PMAbu DhabiNovember 10, TuesdayFinal - Mumbai Indians vs Winner of Qualifier 27:30 PMDubai Spinners and coaches decode the art that has become essential to T20 teams today, thanks to early starters such as Sunil Narine - READIPL 2020 Purple Cap Live UpdatesIPL 2020 Orange Cap holder LIVEIPL playoffs race history: Here's the complete list of all teams and captains who have qualified for the last four stage in each edition of the Indian Premier League - READIPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings in IST, upcoming games, teams and venuesHere's the Predicted XI for both teams.Delhi Capitals Predicted XI1. Shikhar Dhawan2. Prithvi Shaw3. Shreyas Iyer (C)4. Rishabh Pant (Wk)5. Shimron Hetmyer (Overseas)6. Marcus Stoinis (Overseas)7. Axar Patel8. Ravichandran Ashwin9. Pravin Dubey10. Kagiso Rabada (Overseas)11. Anrich Nortje (Overseas) Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI1. David Warner (C/Overseas)2. Jonny Bairstow (Overseas)3. Wriddhiman Saha (Wk)4. Manish Pandey5. Virat Singh6. Jason Holder (Overseas)7. Vijay Shankar8. Rashid Khan (Overseas)9. T Natarajan10. Siddarth Kaul11. Khaleel AhmedCricket Australia has confirmed dates and venues for India's tour. India will play the limited-overs leg in Sydney and Canberra ahead of four-match Test series starting with a day-night Test in Adelaide. India will also play two warm-up matches against an Australia A squad - a three-day red-ball game at Drummoyne Oval between December 6-8, followed by a three-day, day-night match at the SCG from December 11-13. The Indian squad will leave for Australia from Dubai after the IPL final on November 10.Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood believes “one big day” of bowling with the red-ball or featuring in a tour game will be enough to prepare for the much-anticipated four-Test home series against India - READ A fresh challenge, a fresh start: Pujara on India's upcoming tour of Australia You can find the India squad for the Australia series - India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma not part of India squads for tour Down Under Squads:Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit YadavSunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul SamadVenue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu DhabiTime: 7.30 pm (IST)When and Where To Watch Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020 - DELHI CAPITALS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD LIVE?The Eliminator match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Hotstar app.