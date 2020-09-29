Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: DC vs SRH - Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2020 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off in the 11th game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in the UAE on Tuesday. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 29 September, 2020 09:28 IST Hyderabad holds a slender lead over Delhi in the recent past, winning three of its past five matches. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 29 September, 2020 09:28 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will meet each other for the first time in the 2020 IPL season on September 29 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The teams will then return to the Dubai International Stadium for the reverse fixture on October 27.Sunrisers and Delhi have played some exciting encounters over the years, giving fans some great memories to cherish. To understand how the two sides have fared against each other in the past editions of the IPL, let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics.Overall Head-to-Head: (15 matches- DC 6 |SRH 9 )SRH and DC have faced each other 14 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 9-6.Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)Hyderabad holds a slender lead over Delhi in the recent past, winning three of its past five matches. Last 5 matchesDC won by 2 wicketsDC won by 39 runs SRH won by 5 wickets SRH won by 10 wickets SRH won by 7 wicketsLast encounter:Delhi Capitals won by two wickets at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam in Eliminator 1 in 2019. Batting first, Hyderabad scored 162/8 in 20 overs. Only Martin Guptill (36) and Manish Pandey (30) managed to score 30 or more. Keemo Paul was the star with the ball, as he picked up 3 wickets for 32 runs. Delhi chased down the total with one ball to spare. Prithvi Shaw scored 56, while Pant scored 49.Last meeting in the UAE:The two teams met at the Dubai International Stadium in 2014, where Sunrisers Hyderabad (184/1 in 20 overs) beat Delhi Capitals (180/4 in 20 overs) by 4 runs. Top Performers:Let’s glance through the top performers of this fixture over the years.Leading run-gettersDelhi Capitals: David Warner (337)Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan (393) Highest Score in an inningsDelhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (128*)Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan (92*) Most WicketsDelhi Capitals: Chris Morris (8)Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (11) Best Bowling FiguresDelhi Capitals: Jean-Paul Duminy (4/17)Sunrisers Hyderabad: Khaleel Ahmed (3/30) Highest Innings Total:Delhi Capitals:189/4Sunrisers Hyderabad: 191/1 Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos