IPL 2020: DC vs SRH - Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will meet each other for the first time in the 2020 IPL season on September 29 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The teams will then return to the Dubai International Stadium for the reverse fixture on October 27.

Sunrisers and Delhi have played some exciting encounters over the years, giving fans some great memories to cherish. To understand how the two sides have fared against each other in the past editions of the IPL, let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics.

Overall Head-to-Head: (15 matches- DC 6 |SRH 9 )

SRH and DC have faced each other 14 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 9-6.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

Hyderabad holds a slender lead over Delhi in the recent past, winning three of its past five matches.





Last 5 matches

DC won by 2 wickets

DC won by 39 runs

SRH won by 5 wickets

SRH won by 10 wickets

SRH won by 7 wickets

Last encounter:

Delhi Capitals won by two wickets at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam in Eliminator 1 in 2019. Batting first, Hyderabad scored 162/8 in 20 overs. Only Martin Guptill (36) and Manish Pandey (30) managed to score 30 or more. Keemo Paul was the star with the ball, as he picked up 3 wickets for 32 runs. Delhi chased down the total with one ball to spare. Prithvi Shaw scored 56, while Pant scored 49.

Last meeting in the UAE:

The two teams met at the Dubai International Stadium in 2014, where Sunrisers Hyderabad (184/1 in 20 overs) beat Delhi Capitals (180/4 in 20 overs) by 4 runs.

Top Performers:

Let’s glance through the top performers of this fixture over the years.

Leading run-getters

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (337)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan (393)

Highest Score in an innings

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (128*)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan (92*)

Most Wickets

Delhi Capitals: Chris Morris (8)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (11)

Best Bowling Figures

Delhi Capitals: Jean-Paul Duminy (4/17)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Khaleel Ahmed (3/30)

Highest Innings Total:

Delhi Capitals:189/4

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 191/1