IPL News

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: Delhi, Hyderabad desperate for points in second meeting within five days

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: Sunrisers will be looking to escape a fourth loss on the bounce and with it, swapping places with Capitals at the bottom of the table on Saturday.

Rakesh Rao
NEW DELHI 28 April, 2023 21:11 IST
NEW DELHI 28 April, 2023 21:11 IST
After a narrow seven-run victory in a low-scoring match against Sunrisers, David Warner’s Capitals has reasons to be optimistic. 

After a narrow seven-run victory in a low-scoring match against Sunrisers, David Warner’s Capitals has reasons to be optimistic.  | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: Sunrisers will be looking to escape a fourth loss on the bounce and with it, swapping places with Capitals at the bottom of the table on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the least-performing teams of IPL 2023, face-off for the second time in five days in what could well decide the last team among the also-rans.

Woefully out of form at the halfway stage of the league, these teams have four points after losing five times. The momentum is with the Capitals which eyes a hat-trick of wins. Sunrisers will be looking to escape a fourth loss on the bounce and with it, swapping places with Capitals at the bottom of the table.

After a narrow seven-run victory in a low-scoring match against Sunrisers, Capitals have reasons to be optimistic. However, their batting woes remain. The loss of at least two wickets in the Powerplay continues to be a major worry. Repeatedly, skipper David Warner appears as the only batter who has put a price on his wicket.

Also Read
KKR vs GT, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans eyes redemption for Rinku heist in Eden visit

The bowling looks a shade better with Ishant Sharma and spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav raising their game. But the overall inconsistency continues to be a worry.

Sunrisers, hit by the unavailability of Washington Sundar for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury, too, will be looking at its batters to come good. In the last two defeats, the team managed only 134 and 137.

The bowlers are also low on confidence. Though Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most economical among the seven bowlers seen against the Capitals, he did not get any support from the rest. Pacers like Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan and Umran Malik are struggling for form.

No wonder, skipper Aiden Markram appears as helpless as Warner.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: KKR vs RCB match highlights and analysis

GT vs MI - match highlights, analysis: Poor death bowling making life difficult for Mumbai Indians

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us