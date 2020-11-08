Home IPL 2020 News DC vs SRH head to head, IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 Updates: Playoffs record, players to watch out for DC vs SRH Head-to-head, IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 Updates: Follow Sportstar's Head-to-Head records, playoff race between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. Team Sportstar 08 November, 2020 10:45 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals skippers David Warner (left) and Shreyas Iyer will be crucial for their respective side's chances in the 2020 IPL's Qualifier 2 (File Photo). - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 08 November, 2020 10:45 IST The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Sunday.Head-to-head: (17 matches - DC 6 | SRH 11)The two teams have faced each other 17 times in the IPL so far, and SRH has dominated DC with a 11-6 head-to-head win/loss record.Last IPL meeting:SRH (219/2 in 20 overs) beat DC (131/10 in 19 overs) by 88 runs.Earlier this season, the sides had squared off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 27, Tuesday. The Sunrisers beat the Capitals by 88 runs in the United Arab Emirates back then on the back of brilliant half-centuries from skipper David Warner and opener Wriddhiman Saha. Leggie Rashid Khan took an economical three-wicket haul as well.READ | Women's T20 Challenge: Atapattu, bowlers put Supernovas in the final IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)DC - Delhi, which was 2nd in the standings, has stuttered recently by losing four matches on the trot before beating RCB in its final group game. It has just one win in its last five outings, and lost to MI in Qualifier 1 (1:4).SRH - Meanwhile, Hyderabad has been in phenomenal form recently, winning four times and losing just once during its last five matches. It reached Qualifier Two on the back of a four-game winning streak (4:1).Top performers so far - DC:Top run-scorersTop wicket-takersShikhar Dhawan (525)Kagiso Rabada (25)Shreyas Iyer (433)Anrich Nortje (20)Marcus Stoinis (314)Ravichandran Ashwin (13) Top performers so far - SRH:Top run-scorersTop wicket-takersDavid Warner (546)Rashid Khan (19)Manish Pandey (404)T. Natarajan (16)Jonny Bairstow (345)Sandeep Sharma (13) ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 DC vs SRH preview: Struggling Capitals against in-form Sunrisers IPL Playoffs Report Card: (win:loss)DC: Delhi Capitals has featured in IPL playoff games seven times. It has won just one outing and lost six, and has never made a final (1:6).SRH: 2016-champion Sunrisers Hyderabad has played ten playoff matches in the history of IPL. It has won five games, while losing five (5:5).IPL Overall Results:YearDelhi CapitalsSunrisers Hyderabad20084THN/A20093RDN/A20105THN/A201110THN/A20123RDN/A20139TH4TH20148TH6TH20157TH6TH20166TH1ST20176TH4TH20188TH2ND20193RD4TH Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos