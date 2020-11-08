DC vs SRH head to head, IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 Updates: Playoffs record, players to watch out for

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Sunday.

Head-to-head: (17 matches - DC 6 | SRH 11)

The two teams have faced each other 17 times in the IPL so far, and SRH has dominated DC with a 11-6 head-to-head win/loss record.

Last IPL meeting:

SRH (219/2 in 20 overs) beat DC (131/10 in 19 overs) by 88 runs.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 27, Tuesday. The Sunrisers beat the Capitals by 88 runs in the United Arab Emirates back then on the back of brilliant half-centuries from skipper David Warner and opener Wriddhiman Saha. Leggie Rashid Khan took an economical three-wicket haul as well.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

DC - Delhi, which was 2nd in the standings, has stuttered recently by losing four matches on the trot before beating RCB in its final group game. It has just one win in its last five outings, and lost to MI in Qualifier 1 (1:4).

SRH - Meanwhile, Hyderabad has been in phenomenal form recently, winning four times and losing just once during its last five matches. It reached Qualifier Two on the back of a four-game winning streak (4:1).

Top performers so far - DC:

Top run-scorers Top wicket-takers Shikhar Dhawan (525) Kagiso Rabada (25) Shreyas Iyer (433) Anrich Nortje (20) Marcus Stoinis (314) Ravichandran Ashwin (13)

Top performers so far - SRH:

Top run-scorers Top wicket-takers David Warner (546) Rashid Khan (19) Manish Pandey (404) T. Natarajan (16) Jonny Bairstow (345) Sandeep Sharma (13)

IPL Playoffs Report Card: (win:loss)

DC: Delhi Capitals has featured in IPL playoff games seven times. It has won just one outing and lost six, and has never made a final (1:6).

SRH: 2016-champion Sunrisers Hyderabad has played ten playoff matches in the history of IPL. It has won five games, while losing five (5:5).

