IPL today: Qualifier 2: DC vs SRH head to head

DC vs SRH Head-to-head, IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 Updates: Follow Sportstar's Head-to-Head records, playoff race between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi.

08 November, 2020 18:43 IST
08 November, 2020 18:43 IST

 

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals - match review
IPL doubleheader review: Rajasthan trumps Hyderabad, Mumbai dominates Delhi
IPL doubleheader review: Kolkata beats Punjab, Bengaluru pips Chennai
Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer
MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Playoffs, Qualifier 1 highlights: Bumrah four-for powers Mumbai to final
IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC: head to head, preview
Smriti Mandhana vs Mithali Raj
Velocity vs Trailblazers, Women's T20 Challenge highlights: Ecclestone, Gayakwad star in nine-wicket win for Mandhana and Co.
Mithali Raj vs Harmanpreet Kaur
Supernovas vs Velocity, Women's T20 Challenge highlights: Sune Luus, Sushma Verma shine in Mithali Raj and Co's five-wicket win
SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 highlights: Hyderabad beats Mumbai, makes playoffs
Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer
DC vs RCB, IPL 2020 highlights: Delhi, Bangalore make Playoffs; Iyer and Co. to meet MI in Qualifier 1
Watch KKR vs RR, IPL 2020 highlights: Morgan, Cummins take Kolkata to fourth
MS Dhoni vs KL Rahul
Watch CSK vs KXIP highlights: Gaikwad fifty, Ngidi three-wicket haul pushes Punjab out of IPL 2020
IPL 2020 match today: KKR vs RR - form guide, rivalry, head-to-head record