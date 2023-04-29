Delhi Capitals takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 40th IPL match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. A look at the toss results between the both sides.

SRH TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by five wickets (Lucknow) ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by 72 runs (Hyderabad)

DC TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Delhi) ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 50 runs (Lucknow)

DC vs SRH Toss Results

IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals won the toss, opted to bat first. Result: Match tied (Delhi Capitals won in Super Over)

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss, opted to bat first. Result: Delhi Capitals won by 8 wickets

IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss,opted to bowl first. Result: Delhi Capitals won by 21 runs.

IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals won the toss, opted to bat first. Result: Delhi Capitals won by 7 runs