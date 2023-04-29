IPL News

DC vs SRH Toss Live Updates, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

DC vs SRH Toss Prediction: Here is the live toss and playing XI update for the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match.

Team Sportstar
29 April, 2023 15:37 IST
29 April, 2023 15:37 IST
Aiden Markram and David Warner during the toss.

Aiden Markram and David Warner during the toss. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

DC vs SRH Toss Prediction: Here is the live toss and playing XI update for the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match.

Delhi Capitals takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 40th IPL match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. A look at the toss results between the both sides.

SRH TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 14 runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 23 runs (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by eight wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by five wickets (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by 72 runs (Hyderabad)

DC TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by four wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 23 runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 57 runs (Guwahati)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 50 runs (Lucknow)

DC vs SRH Toss Results

IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals won the toss, opted to bat first. Result: Match tied (Delhi Capitals won in Super Over)

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss, opted to bat first. Result: Delhi Capitals won by 8 wickets

IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss,opted to bowl first. Result: Delhi Capitals won by 21 runs.

IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals won the toss, opted to bat first. Result: Delhi Capitals won by 7 runs

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: KKR vs RCB match highlights and analysis

GT vs MI - match highlights, analysis: Poor death bowling making life difficult for Mumbai Indians

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us