Delhi Capitals takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 40th IPL match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. A look at the toss results between the both sides.
SRH TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023
- ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Chennai)
- ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 14 runs (Hyderabad)
- ⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 23 runs (Kolkata)
- ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by eight wickets (Mohali)
- ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by five wickets (Lucknow)
- ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by 72 runs (Hyderabad)
DC TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023
- ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by four wickets (Delhi)
- ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 23 runs (Bengaluru)
- ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Mumbai)
- ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 57 runs (Guwahati)
- ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Delhi)
- ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 50 runs (Lucknow)
DC vs SRH Toss Results
IPL 2021
Delhi Capitals won the toss, opted to bat first. Result: Match tied (Delhi Capitals won in Super Over)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss, opted to bat first. Result: Delhi Capitals won by 8 wickets
IPL 2022
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss,opted to bowl first. Result: Delhi Capitals won by 21 runs.
IPL 2023
Delhi Capitals won the toss, opted to bat first. Result: Delhi Capitals won by 7 runs