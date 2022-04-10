IPL 2022: Resurgent Capitals back to winning ways, beats Knight Riders

A resurgent Delhi Capitals regained its winning touch after it steamrolled a listless Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs in the Indian Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium here on Sunday.

After posting the highest total (215 for 5) of the season, Capitals snuffed out Knight Riders’ challenge through super bowling efforts from Kuldeep Yadav (4 for 35) and Khaleel Ahmed (3 for 25). Shardul Thakur followed his impactful innings of 29 not out with two wickets in the final over to terminate Knight Riders innings for 171 runs. Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer (54) provided the only real threat with a half-century.

Knight Riders needed an electric start but it never happened. Venkatesh Iyer (18) flickered briefly but Ajinkaya Rahane (8) was all at sea and Khaleel Ahmed snared both the openers to scupper the chase. Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana (30) added 69 runs for the third wicket for a mid-innings resurgence. However, Kuldeep lured Iyer out of his crease for an easy stumping to Rishabh Pant, and by the 16th over, the end appeared on the horizon: the leg-spinner scalped three wickets in his final over to leave KKR struggling at 143 for 8.

Earlier, rapid half centuries from David Warner (61) and Prithvi Shaw (51), followed by cameos from Shardul Thakur (29 not out), Rishabh Pant (27) and Axar Patel (22 not) saw Delhi Capitals post a mammoth 215 for five.

The dynamite pair of Prithvi Shaw (51) and David Warner (61) send the Knight Riders fielders on a leather hunt early, adding 93 runs for the first wicket. Shaw was off the blocks in a flash, punching the first ball of the match from Umesh Yadav for a boundary. The marginal errors from the pace bowlers were punished by Shaw, forcing Sheryas Iyer to summon his mystery spinners - Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine - in the power play with little rewards.

David Warner deposited Varun Chakravarthy over deep midwicket for a six and then reverse swept Sunil Narine for a boundary as Capitals scored 68 runs in the Powerplay. Varun cleaned up Shaw soon after he completed his fifty but it brought no respite to Knight Riders as Rishabh Pant went into the attack mode quickly. He clattered Pat Cummins over his head for a six and played his trademark falling sweeps to add 55 runs for the second wicket with David Warner. Knight Riders pulled things back through Sunil Narine who dismissed Lalit Yadav (1) and Rovman Powell (8) cheaply. However, Shardul Thakur (29 not out) and Axar Patel (22 not out) ended the innings in a flourish, clobbering Cummins and Yadav for 39 runs in the final two overs.