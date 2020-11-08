IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals beats Sunrisers Hyderabad to reach first final

Delhi Capitals reached their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) final with a convincing 17-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Chasing 190 to win, Hyderabad suffered an early setback with the early dismissal of David Warner. Kane Williamson kept Hyderabad in the run chase with a 45-ball 67 but Marcus Stoinis's three for 26 and Kagiso Rabada's four for 29 ultimately vaulted the Delhi side into the summit clash.

Dhawan, Stoinis sizzle

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan smashed 78 off 49 balls to lead Delhi to 189 for three. Dhawan and Stoinis (38) got the team off to a flying start with a 86-run opening stand before Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 22-ball 42 provided Delhi with a late thrust.

Delhi will face the Mumbai Indians in the final in Dubai on November 10.