IPL 2020 final: Stoinis credits Ponting for opener role against SRH

Delhi Capitals’ Marcus Stoinis, who won the man of the match award for his all-round show against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, is elated to reach the Indian Premier League 2020 final.

Delhi beat Sunrisers by 17 runs to set the final date with defending champion Mumbai Indians.

READ| We will play freely against Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer after Delhi enters IPL 2020 final

“It is a great feeling to be in the final. After the way we packed the bags to be ready for the return journey if we were to lose the game tonight against Sunrisers,” Stoinis told reporters at the post match conference.

“Ahead of the final, the mood is upbeat. Preparations will be the same as usual, more important to stick to your strategies, routines before the big game and bring the best cricket out of us,” he said.

READ| IPL 2020: Dhawan, Stoinis shine as Delhi beats Hyderabad to reach first final

On his role as opener against SRH, Stoinis said head coach Ricky Ponting had spoken to him about it. “It just worked out. This is the responsibility I was given. Earlier, I batted at No.3, it didn’t work out,” he said.

Stoinis said it was always hard to bowl in a T20 game and hence equally important to stick to the strengths, trying to control the run rate and the game even if not necessarily taking wickets.

READ| DC vs SRH, IPL 2020: Stoinis hurts Hyderabad with bat and ball

On Shikhar Dhawan’s knock, the Aussie all-rounder said: “He led the batting for us this year. Has a lot of energy, shares a lot of knowledge, proud of him . I hope he will get another big one in the final,” he said.

SRH star batsman Kane Williamson, who virtually waged a lone battle in vain to steer the side team home, felt they couldn’t build on the partnerships. “Delhi is a very good side, found their rhythm, played very well to post a competitive total. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the start. Real shame could not make it to the final but proud with the way the boys played,” he said.

READ| Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Final Trailblazers vs Supernovas Predicted Playing XI TRL vs SPN Dream 11 Women's IPL Live Score Updates Line-up Team combination Final XI: Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers takes on Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas

Summing up the campaign, the New Zealander said: “It has been a season of fine lines. There were a number of very close losses. We were playing our best. But again every team is very, very strong. As a team we were looking at finding the rhythm and could do so in winning the last four games to make it to the playoffs.

“It has been a season of a mix of experience and some very talented young players like Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma. Natarajan was exceptional with his bowling in death overs."