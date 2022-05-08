IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News DC players forced into isolation after net bowler tests positive for COVID-19 It is the second time during the IPL 2022 that the Delhi team has been forced into isolation. Abhishek Mukherjee MUMBAI 08 May, 2022 12:49 IST As per the IPL protocol, Delhi Capitals will have to undergo another round of testing and till then all members will have to be isolated in their rooms. - IPL/Sportzpics Abhishek Mukherjee MUMBAI 08 May, 2022 12:49 IST A net bowler for the Delhi Capitals has tested positive for COVID-19 and team members and support staff have been put in quarantine for now.They underwent an RT-PCR test this morning and the results are awaited.READ | IPL 2022: Marsh, Seifert recover from COVID-19, join Delhi Capitals training session READ | IPL Diary: Fans can’t mask their following The Capitals have already been through a hiccup earlier this season: Mitchell Marsh, Tim Seifert, and four members of the support staff tested positive and had to be isolated for a week. Another blow at this crucial stage of their campaign may threaten to derail their bid to make it to the playoffs for the fourth time in four years.The Capitals are currently fifth in the points table. They meet Chennai Super Kings later on Sunday. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :