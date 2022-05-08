DC players forced into isolation after net bowler tests positive for COVID-19

A net bowler for the Delhi Capitals has tested positive for COVID-19 and team members and support staff have been put in quarantine for now.

They underwent an RT-PCR test this morning and the results are awaited.



The Capitals have already been through a hiccup earlier this season: Mitchell Marsh, Tim Seifert, and four members of the support staff tested positive and had to be isolated for a week.



Another blow at this crucial stage of their campaign may threaten to derail their bid to make it to the playoffs for the fourth time in four years.

The Capitals are currently fifth in the points table. They meet Chennai Super Kings later on Sunday.