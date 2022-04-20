IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals COVID toll rises as another player tests positive The players will have to undergo another round of testing before they are allowed to take the field, even though it needs to be seen whether the BCCI finally decides to go ahead with the game, which was shifted to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai from Pune. Team Sportstar Mumbai 20 April, 2022 16:54 IST A Delhi Capitals training session. Team Sportstar Mumbai 20 April, 2022 16:54 IST Another overseas player of Delhi Capitals has tested COVID-19 positive after yet another Rapid Antigen Test was conducted ahead of its Indian Premier League fixture against Punjab Kings.The players will have to undergo another round of testing before they are allowed to take the field. It needs to be seen whether the BCCI finally decides to go ahead with the game, which was shifted to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai from Pune.DC will test players who are supposed to play the game against PBKS, and depending on the result, a decision is expected.More to follow... Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :