IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings to go ahead despite COVID-19 scare

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 contest between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will go ahead as per schedule in Navi Mumbai despite COVID-19 concerns emerging in the DC camp earlier on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a net bowler for the Delhi Capitals had tested positive for COVID-19 and team members and support staff had been put in quarantine.

The players underwent an RT-PCR test this morning and the results suggested that all players had tested negative for COVID-19, prompting the officials to confirm the game is "on as per schedule."

The Capitals have already been through a hiccup earlier this season: Mitchell Marsh, Tim Seifert, and four members of the support staff tested positive and had to be isolated for a week.

