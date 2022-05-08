IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings to go ahead despite COVID-19 scare The IPL 2022 contest between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will go ahead as per schedule at the DY Patil Stadium despite COVID-19 scares emerging in the DC camp on Sunday. Team Sportstar 08 May, 2022 17:53 IST The DC vs CSK contest will go ahead as per schedule at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 08 May, 2022 17:53 IST The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 contest between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will go ahead as per schedule in Navi Mumbai despite COVID-19 concerns emerging in the DC camp earlier on Sunday.Earlier in the day, it was reported that a net bowler for the Delhi Capitals had tested positive for COVID-19 and team members and support staff had been put in quarantine. FOLLOW: DC vs CSK LIVE Score updatesThe players underwent an RT-PCR test this morning and the results suggested that all players had tested negative for COVID-19, prompting the officials to confirm the game is "on as per schedule."The Capitals have already been through a hiccup earlier this season: Mitchell Marsh, Tim Seifert, and four members of the support staff tested positive and had to be isolated for a week. MORE TO FOLLOW.. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :