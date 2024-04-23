DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals looks to stay afloat as Gujarat Titans visits

A heavy spell of rain and strong gusts of wind interrupted the practice sessions on the eve of the IPL 2024 encounter between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Both teams have had similar disruptions in their attempt to climb up the points table this season, failing to string together a series of positive results.

Another loss at home could put DC’s chances of making it to the playoffs in serious jeopardy. The team’s self-confidence would have also taken a significant hit after the drubbing its bowlers received against Sunrisers Hyderabad in its previous encounter.

But, DC will not have to look too far for inspiration, having demolished the Titans’ batting unit in its backyard a week ago, bundling them out for a paltry 89.

Rishabh Pant has been the Capitals’ top scorer in the tournament so far and the skipper will hope for more support from veteran David Warner and the Indian duo of Prithvi Shaw and Abhishek Porel.

Mitchell Marsh’s injury has been a blessing in disguise – his replacement, Jake Fraser-McGurk, has scored two fifties in three innings so far, impressing everyone with his clean striking at the top of the order.

The bowling department has been off-colour for most of the IPL – only Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav have 10 or more wickets, the former however, proving to be quite expensive.

Mukesh Kumar and Ishant Sharma have contributed in patches, but have struggled to keep it consistent when the going gets tough.

The Titans have middle-order issues of their own to deal with but will head into the game in a positive frame of mind after a crucial win against Punjab Kings last time out.

The glaring hole left by the unavailability of Mohammed Shami is also yet to be cloaked, with both Umesh Yadav and Sandeep Warrier proving to be ineffective in the PowerPlay this season.

GT will bank on the spin triumvirate of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and R. Sai Kishore, the star of the last game, to do the damage with the ball.

A win would put the Titans in contention for a Top 4 finish, a feat it achieved in each of the previous two editions.