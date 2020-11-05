Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Mohit Sharma returns home following father's demise Delhi Capitals pacer Mohit Sharma has left for India following the death of his father ahead of his side’s Indian Premier League Qualifier 1 against Mumbai. PTI Dubai 05 November, 2020 20:44 IST Delhi Capitals pacer Mohit Sharma has left for India following the death of his father. - FILE PHOTO/R. RAGU PTI Dubai 05 November, 2020 20:44 IST Delhi Capitals pacer Mohit Sharma has left for India following the death of his father ahead of his side’s Indian Premier League Qualifiers 1 against Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Thursday.Delhi Capitals players wore black armbands during the match as a mark of respect for Mohit’s father.READ| IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Rohit Sharma's poor playoff form continues The 32-year-old played just one match this season, against Kings XI Punjab on September 20, and took one wicket. Delhi Capitals won the match via Super Over.READ| Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Ecclestone picks 4 for 9 as Trailblazers thrashes Velocity He was a star bowler for India at the Cricket World Cup in 2015. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos