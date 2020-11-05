IPL 2020: Mohit Sharma returns home following father's demise

Delhi Capitals pacer Mohit Sharma has left for India following the death of his father ahead of his side’s Indian Premier League Qualifiers 1 against Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals players wore black armbands during the match as a mark of respect for Mohit’s father.

READ| IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Rohit Sharma's poor playoff form continues

The 32-year-old played just one match this season, against Kings XI Punjab on September 20, and took one wicket. Delhi Capitals won the match via Super Over.

READ| Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Ecclestone picks 4 for 9 as Trailblazers thrashes Velocity

He was a star bowler for India at the Cricket World Cup in 2015.