DC vs KXIP: Dhawan becomes fourth Indian batsman to cross 5,000 IPL runs

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday became the fourth Indian batsman to score 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during their encounter against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

Dhawan, who brought up his fourth IPL fifty, reached the landmark with a six off Ravi Bishnoi. He joins an exclusive group of batsmen with over 5000 IPL runs which includes Virat Kohli (5,759) and Suresh Raina (5,368) and Rohit Sharma (5158).

IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs DC Match 38 Live Updates: Dhawan, Pant up the ante after Iyer's dismissal

Last season, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper became the fastest batsman to breach the 5,000-run mark in the IPL. He got to the milestone with a single off Jasprit Bumrah during the game against Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Before IPL 2019, Kohli had 4,948 runs from 163 matches at a strike-rate of 130.76, including 34 fifties and four hundreds. In 2016, his 973 runs in 16 games came at a strike-rate of 152.03, and at an average of 81.08.