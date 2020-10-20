Home IPL 2020 News Shikhar Dhawan becomes first batsman to hit back-to-back IPL hundreds Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday became the first batsman in history of IPL to hit successive hundreds in the game against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. Team Sportstar 20 October, 2020 21:08 IST Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan has been in blistering form this season. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 20 October, 2020 21:08 IST Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday became the first batsman in history of IPL to hit successive hundreds in the game against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.Dhawan reached the landmark in the 19th over with a brace off Arshdeep Singh. He had racked up his maiden IPL century during the five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah three nights ago. Earlie, Dhawan became the fourth Indian batsman to cross 5,000 IPL runs. He joined an exclusive group of batsmen with over 5000 IPL runs which includes Virat Kohli (5,759) and Suresh Raina (5,368) and Rohit Sharma (5158). IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs DC Match 38 Live Updates: Dhawan, Pant up the ante after Iyer's dismissal Last season, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper became the fastest batsman to breach the 5,000-run mark in the IPL. He got to the milestone with a single off Jasprit Bumrah during the game against Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos