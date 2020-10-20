Shikhar Dhawan becomes first batsman to hit back-to-back IPL hundreds

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday became the first batsman in history of IPL to hit successive hundreds in the game against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

Dhawan reached the landmark in the 19th over with a brace off Arshdeep Singh. He had racked up his maiden IPL century during the five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah three nights ago. Earlie, Dhawan became the fourth Indian batsman to cross 5,000 IPL runs. He joined an exclusive group of batsmen with over 5000 IPL runs which includes Virat Kohli (5,759) and Suresh Raina (5,368) and Rohit Sharma (5158).

Last season, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper became the fastest batsman to breach the 5,000-run mark in the IPL. He got to the milestone with a single off Jasprit Bumrah during the game against Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.