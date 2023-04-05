RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Dhawan hits 48th half-century, second behind Warner in the list of most half-centuries

Shikhar Dhawan started his IPL season in fine fashion as the Punjab Kings skipper scored a sublime half-century against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Dhawan hammered his 48th half-century and remains the top Indian batter with the most half-centuries in the IPL. The Punjab skipper reached the milestone in 36 deliveries. The Punjab opener brought up his half-century by smashing Yuzvendra Chahal for a boundary.

The list is topped by David Warner who has 54 half-centuries to his name. While Dhawan stands second, Virat Kohli with 45 half-centuries stands third in the list.