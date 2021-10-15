Dhoni to become first captain to lead in 300 T20 matches

M.S. Dhoni will add another feather to his cap when he leads Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 final against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. This final - Dhoni's ninth as CSK leader - will also be his 300th T20 match as captain. He has a win percentage of 59.79.

Dhoni and Daren Sammy (208) are the only two players to have led in more than 200 T20s.

Dhoni stepped down as T20I captain in January 2017. Dhoni, who led India to victory in the 2007 World T20 in South Africa, was captain in 72 T20Is, of which India won 41 and lost 28 (1 Tied, 2 No results). Dhoni has led CSK in 213 matches, won 130 and lost 81. He also led the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 14 matches, winning five and losing nine.

Dhoni also holds the record for most matches as T20I captain. England skipper Eoin Morgan is second on the list.