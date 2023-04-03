IPL News

Dhoni became the seventh cricketer to breach the 5000-run mark in the IPL in his 208th innings. Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Warner, Rohit Sharma, Raina and AB de Villiers are also part of the 5000-run club.

Team Sportstar
03 April, 2023 21:19 IST
FILE PHOTO: MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings in action.

FILE PHOTO: MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ THE HINDU

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni completed 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during a game against Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Dhoni became the seventh cricketer to breach the 5000-run mark in the IPL in his 208th innings. Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and AB de Villiers are also part of the 5000-run club.

Dhoni, playing at the Chepauk after a gap of four years began his innings in style by smoking Mark Wood for a maximum in ver first ball.

Walking in after the fall of Ravindra Jadeja, Dhoni slapped Wood over the wide of the third-man region for a maximum and then drilled the short ball well over the deep square leg boundary for his second six. In the process, the CSK skipper breached the 5000-run mark in the IPL.

The CSK skipper tried for another maximum but was caught by Ravi Bishnoi at deep cover as CSK posted a challenging 217 for the loss of seven wickets.

