Dhoni becomes second batter to hit 1000 runs in 20th over in T20 matches during CSK vs PBKS

The only other batter to have gone past the magical four-figure mark in the shortest format of the game is former West Indies and Mumbai Indians batter Kieron Pollard.

Chennai 30 April, 2023 17:20 IST
MS Dhoni, skipper of Chennai Super Kings, hits his first six against Punjab Kings.

MS Dhoni, skipper of Chennai Super Kings, hits his first six against Punjab Kings.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, on Sunday, became the second batter to cross 1000 runs, while batting in the 20th over in Twenty20 matches.

During the match against Punjab Kings, Dhoni walked into bat amid raucous cheers at Chepauk in the 20th over as Ravindra Jadeja fell off the first ball of the last over.

The 41-year-old batter failed to middle the pull off the first delivery he faced, and got a single off the next. With two balls to go, Dhoni was still 12 off the mark. As he has done on innumerable other occasions, Dhoni responded with back-to-back maximums to send the Chepauk crowd into delirium. While the first hit rammed into the digital advertisement banners at the boundary, the second disappeared over midwicket, ensuring CSK finished with an above-par 200 on the board.

Incidentally, this was the 27th time the Chennai franchise hit a 200-plus score, the most by any IPL team.

In the IPL, Dhoni has scored the most runs in the last over of a game - 709. The second best in this department is also Pollard with 405 runs.

Dhoni has hit 74 sixes and 73 fours in the 20th over of a T20 game in his career. Interestingly, 13.28 per cent of his total runs in his T20 career has come in the last over of a game.

