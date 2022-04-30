Dhoni to lead CSK in IPL 2022 after Jadeja hands back captaincy

Ravindra Jadeja has decided to step down as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and has handed back the leadership role to Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Jadeja, who has been with the franchise since 2012, became the third player to lead the Super Kings side, after Dhoni and Suresh Raina. Dhoni had handed him captaincy at the start of this IPL.

In the 213 matches in which Dhoni led Super Kings - in the IPL and the now-defunct Champions League T20 - he recorded 130 wins, suffered 81 losses, and, won a record six titles spanning across two competitions four at the IPL and two at the CLT20.

"Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," a statement from CSK said on Saturday.