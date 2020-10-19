Dhoni's CSK makes lowest first-innings score of IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings registered the lowest first-innings score in this edition of the Indian Premier League when it mustered 125 for five after batting first against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's 142/4 versus Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue is second on the list followed by KKR's 148/5 against Mumbai Indians. Royals (154/6), Delhi Capitals (157/8) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (158/4) round off the list.

The 51-run stand between Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja stood out as a solitary exception on a night when Royals' leg-spinners Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal strangled the scoring rate in the middle overs. The two returned combined figures of 7-0-28-2 ensuring that the runs CSK got from overs 7 to 13 was the third lowest in this IPL.