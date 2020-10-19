Home IPL 2020 News Dhoni's CSK makes lowest first-innings score of IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings registered the lowest first-innings score in this edition of the Indian Premier League when it mustered 125 for five after batting first against Rajasthan Royals. Team Sportstar 19 October, 2020 21:27 IST MS Dhoni struggled to get going against the Royals. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 19 October, 2020 21:27 IST Chennai Super Kings registered the lowest first-innings score in this edition of the Indian Premier League when it mustered 125 for five after batting first against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Monday.Sunrisers Hyderabad's 142/4 versus Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue is second on the list followed by KKR's 148/5 against Mumbai Indians. Royals (154/6), Delhi Capitals (157/8) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (158/4) round off the list. IPL 2020 Live Score CSK vs RR Today Match in Abu Dhabi Live Updates: CSK posts 125/5 after 20 overs The 51-run stand between Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja stood out as a solitary exception on a night when Royals' leg-spinners Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal strangled the scoring rate in the middle overs. The two returned combined figures of 7-0-28-2 ensuring that the runs CSK got from overs 7 to 13 was the third lowest in this IPL.IPL 2020Lowest Totals batting 1st:125/5 CSK v RR, Abu Dhabi142/4 SRH v KKR Abu Dhabi148/5 KKR v MI Abu Dhabi 154/6 RR v RCB Abu Dhabi157/8 DC v KXIP DubaiLowest Totals batting 2nd:109/10 RCB v KXIP, Dubai112/9 KKR v RCB, Sharjah131/7 CSK v DC, Dubai132/10 KXIP v SRH, Dubai132/8 CSK v RCB, Dubai Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos