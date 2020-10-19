IPL 2020 News

Dhoni's CSK makes lowest first-innings score of IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings registered the lowest first-innings score in this edition of the Indian Premier League when it mustered 125 for five after batting first against Rajasthan Royals.

19 October, 2020 21:27 IST

MS Dhoni struggled to get going against the Royals.   -  BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings registered the lowest first-innings score in this edition of the Indian Premier League when it mustered 125 for five after batting first against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's 142/4 versus Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue is second on the list followed by KKR's 148/5 against Mumbai Indians. Royals (154/6), Delhi Capitals (157/8) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (158/4) round off the list.

IPL 2020 Live Score CSK vs RR Today Match in Abu Dhabi Live Updates: CSK posts 125/5 after 20 overs

The 51-run stand between Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja stood out as a solitary exception on a night when Royals' leg-spinners Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal strangled the scoring rate in the middle overs. The two returned combined figures of 7-0-28-2 ensuring that the runs CSK got from overs 7 to 13 was the third lowest in this IPL.

IPL 2020

Lowest Totals batting 1st:

125/5 CSK v RR, Abu Dhabi

142/4 SRH v KKR Abu Dhabi

148/5 KKR v MI Abu Dhabi

154/6 RR v RCB Abu Dhabi

157/8 DC v KXIP Dubai

Lowest Totals batting 2nd:

109/10 RCB v KXIP, Dubai

112/9 KKR v RCB, Sharjah

131/7 CSK v DC, Dubai

132/10 KXIP v SRH, Dubai

132/8 CSK v RCB, Dubai

