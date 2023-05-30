Dhoni on IPL retirement: Easy to walk away from here... harder would be working hard and try to play another IPL

Chennai Super Kings captain M.S. Dhoni said he will come back for another IPL season as long as his body holds up.

“This is the best time to announce my retirement,” Dhoni said after his team’s stunning five-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad in the wee hours of Tuesday. “But the amount of love I have received all over... The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for nine months and try to play another IPL.”

A rain delay saw the Super Kings’ target being revised to 171 in 15 overs. Ravindra Jadeja struck a six and final-ball four to seal a thrilling encounter.

Chennai Super Kings hit 10 off the last two balls to beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets and win the Indian Premier League for a fifth time.

“It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body,” Dhoni added. “You do get emotional, the first game at CSK everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water, I needed to take some time off in the dugout. I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for what I am, they love that I am so grounded, I don’t try to portray something I’m not. Just keep it simple.

“It’s the last part of my career. It started over here [in Ahmedabad] and the full house was chanting my name. It was the same thing in Chennai, but it will be good to come back and play whatever I can. The kind of cricket I play, they feel they can play that cricket. There’s nothing orthodox about it and I like to keep it simple. I think every trophy or bilateral series you win, it has its own challenges.”