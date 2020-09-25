CSK vs DC, IPL 2020 LIVE: Dhoni set to equal Raina's record as most-capped player against Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings captain M.S. Dhoni will become the joint most-capped player in IPL history - 193 - alongside CSK teammate Suresh Raina when he leads the team against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Friday. Raina had earlier pulled out of IPL 2020 because of personal reasons.

Dhoni is the second most successful captain in IPL history, with three titles. He remains the only skipper to have successfully defended the crown, as CSK won back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011. Dhoni has also made the most appearances as an IPL skipper – 176 – and leads the chart by an overwhelming margin of 47 games. He also led the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant for one season during CSK’s two-year suspension.

READ| IPL 2020, CSK vs DC Predicted Playing 11 Live Today Match Squad Updates: Rayudu, Ashwin unlikely to play in Dubai

Under Dhoni this season, CSK beat arch-rival Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 opener before losing to Rajasthan Royals in the next game. It is likely to be without Ambati Rayudu, who is grappling with a hamstring strain. Youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad made his IPL debut in place of Rayudu in the defeat to Royals. The franchise’s CEO K.S. Viswanathan was optimistic Rayudu would recover soon.

Rayudu scored 71 in CSK's opening game win over Mumbai Indians on Saturday.