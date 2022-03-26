Dhoni's first IPL fifty since IPL 2019 takes CSK to 131/5 vs KKR

MS Dhoni got his IPL 2022 campaign underway with an unbeaten 50 off 38 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. This was Dhoni's first IPL fifty since 2019 (vs Royal Challengers Bangalore). He hit two fours in the final over off Andre Russell. Dhoni, at 40 years and 262 days, is the oldest Indian to score an IPL fifty.

IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR LIVE score updates: Venkatesh, Rahane open for Kolkata in 132 chase

CSK collected 47 off the last three overs to finish on 131 for 5.

Ravindra Jadeja is leading Chennai Super Kings, after Dhoni announced his decision to step down from the leadership position. In a statement, the franchise said that "Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond".

Jadeja, who has been with the franchise since 2012, becomes the third player to lead the Super Kings side, after Dhoni and Suresh Raina.