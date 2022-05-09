IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News MS Dhoni becomes first wicketkeeper to complete 200 T20 catches IPL 2022: Dhoni reached the feat after completing the catch of Shardul Thakur off Dwayne Bravo's bowling as CSK registered a 91-run win over DC on Sunday. Team Sportstar Mumbai 09 May, 2022 10:40 IST MS Dhoni became the first wicket-keeper to complete 200 T20 catches on Sunday. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Mumbai 09 May, 2022 10:40 IST Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the first wicketkeeper to register 200 catches in Twenty20 cricket during the IPL 2022 match against Delhi Capitals in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.Dhoni reached the feat after completing the catch of Shardul Thakur off Dwayne Bravo's bowling as CSK registered a 91-run win over DC. READ: IPL 2022: DC batted very poorly- head coach Ponting READ: IPL 2022: All-round CSK crushes Capitals, stays alive in playoffs race Dinesh Karthik, with 182 catches, is the closest to Dhoni on the list, followed by Kamran Akmal (172), Quinton de Kock (166) and Dinesh Ramdin (150). Overall, Dhoni tops the list for most wicket-keeper dismissals in T20s with 284 dismissals from 358 matches.Dhoni also leads the wicket-keeping charts in the IPL with 129 catches in a total of 168 dismissals. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :