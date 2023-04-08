IPL News

Dhoni Review System comes alive in IPL 2023 MI vs CSK to remove Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2023: Mahendra Singh Dhoni used the DRS system to get the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav during MI vs CSK.

Team Sportstar
08 April, 2023 20:19 IST
Suryakumar Yadav caught behind while attempting a sweep shot off Mitchell Santner.

Suryakumar Yadav caught behind while attempting a sweep shot off Mitchell Santner. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

M.S. Dhoni’s accurate decision making with the Decision Reveiw System, called Dhoni Review System by his fans, came to the fore during the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match on Saturday.

The CSK captain used the DRS to overturn a decision and send danger man Suryakumar Yadav back to the hut.

New to the crease, Yadav decided to sweep at a Mitchell Santner delivery going down leg. Dhoni collected the ball and followed up with a loud appeal.

The umpire, Nikhil Patwardhan, however, signalled a wide. Dhoni, as he has umpteen times in the past, called for the DRS immediately.

Upon checking the replays, the UltraEdge showed that the ball had brushed Yadav’s glove on its way to Dhoni. As a result, third umpire Daniel Patwardhan overturned the decision.

The wicket saw the Indians slip to 67 for three wickets in the eighth over.

