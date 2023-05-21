Dinesh Karthik falls for 17th IPL duck, surpasses Rohit Sharma for most ducks in tournament

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Dinesh Karthik surpassed Rohit Sharma’s dubious record for most ducks in the IPL during an IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Also Read RCB vs GT LIVE Score IPL 2023: Kohli waging lone battle for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans

Karthik was dismissed caught behind for a golden duck by left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, his 17th duck in the IPL. MI captain Rohit has bagged 16 ducks while Mandeep Singh and Sunil Narine are next on the list with 15 ducks each.

The IPL 2023 season is also Karthik’s worst with the bat with just 140 runs in 12 innings with three ducks.

Overall in T20s, Karthik’s duck was the 25th of his 386-match career - the second-most among Indians behind Rohit (27).