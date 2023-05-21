IPL News

Dinesh Karthik falls for 17th IPL duck, surpasses Rohit Sharma for most ducks in tournament

Dinesh Karthik surpassed Rohit Sharma’s dubious record for most ducks in the IPL during an IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 21 May, 2023 21:45 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Dinesh Karthik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Dinesh Karthik. | Photo Credit: AFP

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Dinesh Karthik surpassed Rohit Sharma’s dubious record for most ducks in the IPL during an IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Karthik was dismissed caught behind for a golden duck by left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, his 17th duck in the IPL. MI captain Rohit has bagged 16 ducks while Mandeep Singh and Sunil Narine are next on the list with 15 ducks each.

The IPL 2023 season is also Karthik’s worst with the bat with just 140 runs in 12 innings with three ducks.

Overall in T20s, Karthik’s duck was the 25th of his 386-match career - the second-most among Indians behind Rohit (27).

