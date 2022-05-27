Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL code of conduct

Dinesh Karthik has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL code of conduct during the contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

A communique from BCCI stated: "Karthik admitted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the code of conduct and accepted the sanction."

Article 2.3 pertains to use of an audible obscenity during a match. "Article 2.3 covers the use of words commonly known and understood to be offensive, obscene and/or profane (in any language) and which can be heard by the spectators and/or the viewing public whether by way of the stump-microphone or otherwise. This conduct may include, for example, swearing in frustration at one’s own play or fortune," the code of conduct states.