Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL code of conduct The RCB batter was reprimanded for the use of "audible obscenity" during the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 27 May, 2022 15:44 IST Dinesh Karthik scored an unbeaten 37 to help RCB beat LSG. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 27 May, 2022 15:44 IST Dinesh Karthik has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL code of conduct during the contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.PREVIEW - Qualifier 2: RCB smells a 'Royal' opportunityA communique from BCCI stated: "Karthik admitted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the code of conduct and accepted the sanction."Article 2.3 pertains to use of an audible obscenity during a match. "Article 2.3 covers the use of words commonly known and understood to be offensive, obscene and/or profane (in any language) and which can be heard by the spectators and/or the viewing public whether by way of the stump-microphone or otherwise. This conduct may include, for example, swearing in frustration at one's own play or fortune," the code of conduct states.